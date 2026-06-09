Spurs' Stephon Castle: Strong two-way performance

Castle provided 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 115-111 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Castle delivered on the biggest stage, turning in his best performance of the NBA Finals, helping the Spurs wrestle back some of the momentum. Despite his relative inexperience, Castle has remained upbeat, even after what was a disappointing effort in Game 2. Now trailing the series 2-1, San Antonio will look to secure a second straight road victory when the two teams meet again on Wednesday.