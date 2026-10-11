Castle registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason loss to the Suns.

The 21-year-old guard turned in a respectable performance from the field and tied Victor Wembanyama for second on the Spurs in scoring. Castle delivered a productive all-around performance, as he finished second on the team in assists and was one of three Spurs players to grab at least seven rebounds. He's scored in double figures in both of San Antonio's preseason games while shooting 10-for-18 from the field.