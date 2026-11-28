Castle recorded 26 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 99-96 win over the Lakers.

The 26 points led the Spurs on the night, just ahead of Victor Wembanyama's 25. Castle has delivered at least 20 points in three straight games and six of the last eight, averaging 22.0 points, 8.6 assists, 4.8 boards, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals during that stretch while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and a sizzling 50.0 percent (24-for-48) from downtown.