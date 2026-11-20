Castle had 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 victory over the Clippers.

Castle's 12 assists were particularly impressive considering he shared the backcourt with De'Aaron Fox, who was limited to 10 points and five dimes in 32 minutes. However, the eight turnovers were a significant blemish on an otherwise outstanding performance. With Dylan Harper (groin) expected to miss one to three weeks, Castle could see additional ball-handling responsibilities, boosting his upside as a secondary playmaker alongside Fox. Castle's combination of scoring, playmaking and defensive production makes him an appealing fantasy option, and the expanded opportunities could help offset occasional efficiency issues.