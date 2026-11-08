Castle tallied 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 125-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Castle delivered another well-rounded performance, contributing effectively as a rebounder and facilitator while also posting his fourth consecutive game with 14 or more points. Castle's ability to contribute across several categories supports a strong fantasy floor in most games. He's averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game since going scoreless in a win over the Timberwolves on Oct. 31.