Castle finished with 17 points (6-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 victory over Dallas.

Victor Wembanyama didn't need a whole lot of help Wednesday, but Castle was one of three other Spurs to score in double digits, en route to his first double-double of the season. The third-year guard has scored at least 14 points in seven of eight games to begin the campaign, averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals, but there's room for growth in those numbers -- his 39.0 percent shooting from the floor would be a career low.