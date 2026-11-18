Castle chipped in 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Pistons.

Castle cooled off after a torrid two-game stretch that included a 32-point outburst against Golden State. He still led San Antonio in assists, but he couldn't find the range in a game where the Spurs' offense stalled down the stretch. The third-year guard is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 assists. With Dylan Harper (undisclosed) listed as day-to-day, Castle could see even more ball-handling duties in the coming games.