Castle ended Wednesday's 124-119 victory over the Bulls with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Castle struggled with his shooting, and his rebounding and playmaking numbers were also down. His role has shifted more toward shooting and away from playmaking this season, with Fox and Dylan Harper handling much of the ball. While he isn't a drop candidate, Castle's fantasy value has taken a hit, and managers should temper expectations until his efficiency improves.