Castle had 20 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and four steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-102 victory over the Jazz.

With De'Aaron Fox (hip) sidelined, Castle took on increased playmaking duties, dishing out a game- and season-high nine assists. The third-year guard also reached the 20-point threshold for a second straight game while tallying a game-high mark in steals. In eight outings this month, he's averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 29.0 minutes per contest.