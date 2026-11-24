Castle produced 28 points (9-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-107 victory over the Kings.

Castle was forced into the spotlight Monday while the Spurs navigated without the services of De'Aaron Fox (shin), Dylan Harper (hip) and Victor Wembanyama (back), and he didn't disappoint. Castle looked sharp once again from downtown, where he's now hit at a clip of 54.2 percent from deep over his previous four appearances. The 22-year-old also stepped up as a distributor and has secured a double-double in two of his last three showings.