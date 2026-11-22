Castle posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-91 win over the Pelicans.

Castle finished as the Spurs' second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembanyama, who led the way with 50 points, and Castle was particularly deadly from beyond the arc. Four of his five three-pointers came during a third-quarter stretch that helped San Antonio pull away for good. Castle's ability to contribute as both a scorer and facilitator gives him multiple paths to fantasy value, while efficient perimeter shooting adds another dimension to his offensive profile.