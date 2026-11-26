Castle had 20 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and nine assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The third-year guard just missed recording his fourth double-double of the season. Castle has scored 20-plus points in five of the last seven games, averaging 21.4 points, 8.6 assists, 4.9 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch, and after producing five triple-doubles last season, it seems like it's just a matter of time until he collects his first of 2026-27.