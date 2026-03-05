Predators' Reid Schaefer: Poised for call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer is expected to be recalled from AHL Milwaukee prior to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.
Schaefer is part of a wave of call-ups to replace the three players the Predators dealt away Tuesday and Wednesday. Schaefer will likely contend for bottom-six minutes. He has six points in 27 NHL outings this season and 28 points in 31 contests in the AHL
