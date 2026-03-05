default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Schaefer is expected to be recalled from AHL Milwaukee prior to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports.

Schaefer is part of a wave of call-ups to replace the three players the Predators dealt away Tuesday and Wednesday. Schaefer will likely contend for bottom-six minutes. He has six points in 27 NHL outings this season and 28 points in 31 contests in the AHL

More News