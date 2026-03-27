Schaefer scored a goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Schaefer snapped a seven-game slump with the tally. The winger has two goals over 10 appearances since returning to the NHL in early March. He's up to six goals, two assists, 32 shots on net, 93 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 37 appearances. Schaefer will likely continue to fill a fourth-line role this season, but the 22-year-old could work his way into a middle-six job as a power winger as soon as 2026-27.