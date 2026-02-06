Schaefer was loaned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Schaefer has played 27 games in his first season in the NHL, tallying four goals and adding two assists. The 22-year-old, who was selected 32nd overall in the opening round of the 2022 Draft, will get in some extra playing time with the Admirals, where he had six goals and 12 assists in 21 appearances earlier in the season.