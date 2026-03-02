Predators' Reid Schaefer: Two goals in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schaefer scored twice in AHL Milwaukee's 4-3 overtime win over Manitoba on Sunday.
Schaefer hasn't gotten a call back to the NHL after a brief stint with the big club prior to the Olympic break. The winger continues to play well for the Admirals -- he has 14 goals and 12 assists over 30 outings. The Predators are on the fringe of the playoff race, but it wouldn't be surprising for Schaefer to get a longer look with the big club if it falls out of contention.
