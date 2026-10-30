Schaefer was scratched for the fourth consecutive game when he sat out Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Schaefer has played in six of 13 games for Nashville this season, but he has yet to record a point. The 23-year-old winger has collected five shots on net, nine hits, four PIM, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while filling a fourth-line role when he plays. The Predators have often dressed seven defensemen instead of a 12th forward, which makes it tough to predict how much playing time Schaefer will see. He's also competing with Vitali Pinchuk for opportunities to make the lineup.