Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.
Longoria's first-inning home run provided all the cushion starter Zac Gallen would need. It was the veteran third baseman's seventh homer in 92 at-bats. Longoria's part-time role -- starts at 3B or DH against lefties -- puts a cap on what he can offer fantasy managers.
