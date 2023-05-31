Longoria went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Longoria's first-inning home run provided all the cushion starter Zac Gallen would need. It was the veteran third baseman's seventh homer in 92 at-bats. Longoria's part-time role -- starts at 3B or DH against lefties -- puts a cap on what he can offer fantasy managers.

More News