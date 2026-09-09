Holton (2-5) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Wednesday's 7-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out two.

The southpaw came on in relief after Keider Montero started the game and lasted four innings. The short start allowed Holton to earn just his second win of the season and first since back on June 1. He's pitched well out of Detroit's bullpen with a 2.74 ERA across 69 innings this year, and he's now rattled off eight straight scoreless appearances dating back to mid-August.