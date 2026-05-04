Holton will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Holton will be making his second "start" in as many days, after retiring two of three batters faced as an opener in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Rangers. The southpaw hasn't been as effective in the early going this season as he's been in recent years, posting a 5.27 ERA and 10:8 K:BB over 13.2 frames.