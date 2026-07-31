Tigers' Tyler Holton: Serving as opener Friday

Detroit announced that Holton will act as the opener for Friday's matchup against the Athletics, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

With Casey Mize scratched with his trade interest heats up, the Tigers will send out Holton to open Friday's matchup with the A's. Holton has started two prior games this season. On the campaign, the 30-year-old owns a 3.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 47.1 innings. The left-hander has recorded scoreless outings in seven of his last eight appearances.