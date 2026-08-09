Tigers' Tyler Holton: Secures second save Sunday

Holton struck out the side in a clean inning of relief to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1, 10-inning victory over the Giants.

Regular closer Kenley Jansen worked the bottom of the ninth inning in a 1-1 tie, and just like Holton, struck out the side. Holton then came on in the bottom of the 10th to protect a 3-1 lead, and he needed 12 pitches to mow down the Giants in order and record his second save of the season. The lefty has been good this year with a 2.78 ERA overall, and he's been even better lately, posting a 1.38 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across his last 10 appearances.