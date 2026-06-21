Tigers' Tyler Holton: Records seventh hold

Holton tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-1 win over the White Sox. He allowed two hits ans struck out two.

Holton was an effective bridge between starter Troy Melton, who allowed just one run across six solid innings, and closer Kenley Jansen. The former was sharp as he lowered his ERA to 3.60 and earned his seventh hold of the season, which is tied for second on the team behind Kyle Finnegan's nine. Like he's done the past three years, Holton has been a trusted reliever for the Tigers who's capable of giving the squad multiple innings out of the bullpen.