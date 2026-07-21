Tigers' Tyler Holton: Secures first save

Holton picked up the save in Monday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and no walks with no strikeouts over one inning.

After closer Kenley Jansen worked a scoreless ninth inning to force an extra inning, Holton was called upon to finish things off in the 10th frame. Entering with a three-run lead, the southpaw allowed the automatic runner to score and brought the winning run to the plate with two outs, but he induced a weak groundout from Carson Kelly to secure his first save of the season. Holton has been a reliable middle reliever in 2026, posting a 3.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB with nine holds across 44.1 innings.