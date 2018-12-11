Hart turned in nine points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 108-105 win over the Heat on Monday.

Hart saw another turn with the first unit and performed well as a complementary option. The second-year guard's usage is naturally capped while sharing the floor with the likes of LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma, but Hart offers some value in the area of scoring and rebounds in deeper formats.