Hart stated Thursday that he'll need to have his finger wrapped until he retires, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Hart notes that he plans to continue to wrap his right ring finger, as undergoing surgery would mean a full joint replacement and the end of his playing days. He's evidently learned to play through injury, as he hit at a clip of 41.3 percent from beyond the arc over 66 regular-season games a season ago. "Some days it'll hurt to catch the ball. It just, it varies," said Hart. "I wish I could tell you when I wake up, what's gonna be good, what's gonna be bad. But yeah, I mean, some days it's good like a regular functioning finger. And other days it hurts to just close my hand, to make a fist."