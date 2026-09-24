Hart is eligible for a contract extension, per Ian Begley of SportsNet New York.

Hart is under contract for 2026-27 ahead of a 2027-28 team option. The Knicks have plenty of other mouths to feed, as Karl-Anthony Towns is already extension eligible while Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby will be next offseason, so it remains to be seen how New York will prioritize its contract talks. Hart opened last year as a reserve before assuming a full-time starting role in late November, and he's locked into the first unit to open this season in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's exit.