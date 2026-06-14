Knicks' Josh Hart: Double-doubles in Game 5 win

Hart amassed 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 94-90 win over the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Hart closed his season with another double-double, helping New York to its first championship since 1973. Although his scoring was, unsurprisingly, inconsistent, Hart's impact was certainly a major factor for the Knicks throughout the playoffs. In 19 postseason appearances, he averaged 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per contest.