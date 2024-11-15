Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: UNCW 2-0, SC Upstate 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SC Upstate will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the UNCW Seahawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, SC Upstate came up short against Wake Forest and fell 85-80. The Spartans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, SC Upstate had strong showings from Brit Harris, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two steals, and Mister Dean, who went 10 for 14 en route to 24 points. Harris had some trouble finding his footing against Va. Tech on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, even though Georgia Southern scored an imposing 84 points on Friday, UNCW still came out on top. UNCW took their contest against Georgia Southern 92-84. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Seahawks.

Donovan Newby and Khamari McGriff were among the main playmakers for UNCW as the former went 6 for 11 en route to 33 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave McGriff a new career-high in assists (two). Another player making a difference was Josh Corbin, who scored 12 points in addition to three steals.

SC Upstate's defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for UNCW, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: SC Upstate has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.6% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like UNCW struggles in that department as they've nailed 58.3% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only UNCW took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, UNCW is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This will be SC Upstate's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

UNCW is a big 8.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

