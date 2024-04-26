The Commanders selected Daniels in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, second overall.

Daniels (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) was a productive three-year starter at Arizona State before transferring to LSU in 2022. Although his first year with the Tigers featured only modest production (2,913 yards and 17 touchdowns passing in 14 games), Daniels' passing numbers went off the chart in his second season with LSU in 2023. The improved numbers brought a Heisman Trophy with them, as Daniels threw for 3,812 yards (11.7 YPA), 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 12 games while running for 1,134 yards (8.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. Daniels lacks throwing velocity and might be a little slight to get away with running quite as much at the pro level, but his rushing ability is uniquely dangerous on any given play and Daniels showed an effective deep ball throughout his college career. It remains to be seen what kind of offense new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury runs with Washington, but if the team were to emulate the Air Raid offense from Kingsbury's Arizona days then there could be substantial pass attempt and rush attempt volume both for Daniels. Elite rushing production can bring substantial fantasy upside for a quarterback, so Daniels' fantasy value could prove significant even if he has any trouble adjusting to the NFL as a passer.