Daniels (elbow) completed 17 of 25 passes for 199 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Giants. He also threw a successful two-point conversion.

Daniels wasn't afraid to run in his return from a two-game absence due to a dislocated left elbow. He scored second-half rushing touchdowns of 38 and 26 yards, the latter of which Daniels followed up with a two-point conversion to Terry McLaurin to give the Commanders a 14-point lead with 11:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants proceeded to erase that deficit and force OT, where Daniels drove the Commanders down to the Giants' 24-yard line with 55 seconds remaining, but Washington remarkably failed to get a game-winning field-goal attempt off, as the Commanders ran the clock down and then failed to stop the clock when Daniels went down inbounds on their final offensive play. The bizarre ending overshadows what was otherwise an encouraging performance from Daniels, who made it through the game without any physical setbacks and is set to start in Week 6 against the 49ers.