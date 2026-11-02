Daniels completed 16 of 29 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

Daniels found Stefon Diggs for an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter and led four drives that ended in successful field goals before Rachaad White sealed the deal with a one-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. Diggs has been on the receiving end of four of Daniels' six touchdown passes this season. Daniels threw for 300 yards in a Week 6 loss to the 49ers prior to Washington's Week 7 bye, but he hasn't exceeded 233 passing yards in any of his 11 other regular-season outings since the start of the 2025 campaign. Sunday night's win over Philadelphia marked Daniels' first win since Week 5 of the 2025 season, when Washington defeated the Chargers. The Commanders will take a 2-4-1 record into a Week 9 home game against the Rams.