Daniels completed 23 of 35 passes for 289 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and added six carries for 55 yards in the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday night.

Daniels looked like he was on his way to a middling night during which he led the Commanders to just seven points, but the 2024 first-round pick flipped a switch in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter. Daniels led field-goal drives of 13, 11 and five plays that netted a total of 193 yards during the final period, the last one featuring strikes of 22 and 42 yards to Antonio Williams to position Drew Stevens for a game-winning field goal. Daniels finished with his second-highest passing yardage total of the season, and he also mustered his seventh interception-free effort of the campaign. Having helped Washington to a critical victory, Daniels will look to carry the momentum over into a favorable Week 12 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.