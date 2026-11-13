Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed 11 times for 28 yards in the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

It was a up-and-down night for Daniels in the narrow division win, as the third-year quarterback's pair of fourth-quarter interceptions threatened to derail Washington's fortunes. Daniels had the Commanders up by a 17-14 score just past the midway point of the third quarter after tossing one- and 31-yard touchdown passes to Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams, respectively. However, he subsequently squandered one scoring opportunity by throwing interceptions on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, the first at the Giants' two-yard line. Daniels ultimately made up for it with his game-winning 32-yard scoring strike to Stefon Diggs, marking the quarterback's first three-TD-pass tally of the season. Daniels is up to 1,499 passing yards and a 10:2 TD:INT alongside 280 rushing yards and another pair of scores heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Bengals on Monday night, Nov. 23.