Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Friday that Daniels (elbow) will start Sunday's game against the Giants.

Daniels was injured just before halftime in Week 2 against the Cowboys and will return following a two-game absence. With Marcus Mariota dealing with a sprained MCL, Daniels' return comes at the right time for the Commanders. His insertion back under center will boost the entire offense, though Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is questionable and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has been ruled out, downgrading Daniels' supporting cast in a big way.