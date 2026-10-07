Daniels (left elbow) practiced fully Wednesday.

After Daniels missed the last two contests due to a dislocated left elbow, coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the Commanders expected the quarterback to be full this week and start Sunday versus the Giants. Daniels' activity level to begin Week 5 prep thus isn't a surprise, and he thus will slot back in as the No. 1 for a QB room that lost his backup Marcus Mariota to a right MCL sprain this past Sunday against the Colts in London. Washington's skill-position group is particularly banged-up at the moment, though, as WRs Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, while all of RBs Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) and Rachaad White (shoulder) and TEs Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) and Ben Sinnott (ribs) were limited.