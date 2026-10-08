Offensive coordinator David Blough said Thursday that Daniels (left elbow) is "full go" for Sunday's game against the Giants and won't have any limitations, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels returned to practice Wednesday and participated without limitations after missing the previous two games due to a dislocated left elbow. According to Blough, the Commanders plan to have the entire playbook available for their mobile quarterback. If Daniels were to sustain any setbacks in his return, undrafted rookie Athan Kaliakmanis would likely be thrust back into action, as Marcus Mariota (knee) isn't expected to be available after spraining his knee in Washington's Week 4 loss to the Colts.