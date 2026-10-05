Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the Commanders are aiming for Daniels (left elbow) to have a full practice week and then start Sunday's game against the Giants, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The timing of Daniels' likely return to action is fortuitous for Washington after fill-in QB Marcus Mariota was knocked out of Sunday's defeat to the Colts in London and eventually diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee, per Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. Daniels has missed the last games after dislocating his left elbow for the second time in as many seasons back in Week 2. Wednesday's injury report will reveal if Daniels indeed is kicking off Week 5 prep with a full practice.