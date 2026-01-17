The NFL playoffs wage forward with the divisional round. This latest crop of contests has a lot to live up to after a chaotic Wild Card Weekend, which saw four game-winning touchdowns in the final three minutes. That is the most in a single postseason, let alone a single round. What madness does the NFL have in store for us this week? We're about to find out.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

SportsLine's Brady Kannon has been on a heater when it comes to betting on the NFL. He's coming into the divisional round on a 28-11-2 roll (+1580) on his last 41 NFL picks. Now, he's set his sights on this playoff showdown between Buffalo and Denver, and has come away with an official play for this matchup. We can tell you he's leaning Under the 46 point total, but to see his official ATS pick for this game you'll need to go to SportsLine.

Bills -1.5: "If the Broncos have one advantage this week, it's the fact that they're coming off a bye while the Bills will be coming off a short week after playing on Sunday in the wild card round. Not only are the Bills on a short week, but they have to deal with the mile high air. It's not an easy adjustment and it's a big reason why the Broncos have won four straight home playoff games. Also, Sean Payton has NEVER lost a playoff game coming off a bye (4-0). He's the new Andy Reid. The only thing standing between the Broncos and their first AFC title berth in 10 years is Josh Allen, but unfortunately for Denver, that's a big obstacle. In the wild card round, Allen led his first career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of a playoff game, and now, I'll say he takes one step closer to getting to his first career Super Bowl." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has Buffalo pulling out the 23-20 win over Denver. To all of his picks for this weekend, click here.



Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

49ers +7.5: This is a real challenge for the 49ers with all the injuries they've had to deal with, the latest being losing tight end George Kittle. The Seahawks beat the 49ers in the regular-season finale to lock up the top seed. That game was won by their defense. But left tackle Trent Williams didn't play in that one for the 49ers. That matters.

49ers +7.5: "This is a real challenge for the 49ers with all the injuries they've had to deal with, the latest being losing tight end George Kittle. The Seahawks beat the 49ers in the regular-season finale to lock up the top seed. That game was won by their defense. But left tackle Trent Williams didn't play in that one for the 49ers. That matters. I think Brock Purdy will keep the 49ers in this one, but the Seahawks will find a way to pull it out to advance to the NFC Championship." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Seattle edging out the Niners, 24-20.



Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

There's no better source to help formulate your pick for Texans-Patriots than Bruce Marshall. The SportsLine expert is on a 56-37-2 roll (+1494) on his last 95 NFL picks, and has now zeroed in on this game. Marshall has released his best bet for this playoff matchup, and to see which way he's rolling, you just have to click over to SportsLine.

Patriots -3: "One of the more eye-opening aspects of the first round of the playoffs was how dominant the Patriots defense was. In a mucky game against the Chargers, the defense rolled, pressuring Justin Herbert effectively every time he dropped back and sacked him six times. So, the Patriots are capable of pressuring Stroud in a similar way he was last week, which opens the door for more turnovers. While Drake Maye will have his fair share of challenges against a stout Houston pass rush, his mobility could help negate that impact on this game." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has New England covering at home over Houston. To see all of his divisional round picks, click here.



Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Rams -3.5: The Rams didn't look great in beating the Panthers last week, but they found a way. The Bears rallied to beat the Packers. The concern here is both defenses. They have had issues as of late. The Rams have secondary issues. The Bears do as well. But the Bears don't rush the passer either.

Rams -3.5: "The Rams didn't look great in beating the Panthers last week, but they found a way. The Bears rallied to beat the Packers. The concern here is both defenses. They have had issues as of late. The Rams have secondary issues. The Bears do as well. But the Bears don't rush the passer either. This will be a day where Matthew Stafford lights that defense up. Look for the Rams to win a tough road game in a shootout against Caleb Williams." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he has Los Angeles advancing to the NFC Championship with a 33-27 win over the Bears.