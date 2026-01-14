Playoff Pete is a big loser.

I am worse than Justin Herbert in the postseason. Worse than Brandon McManus last week. Worse than coaches who won't kick field goals on fourth down when points matter.

I did the unthinkable this past week, accomplishing a feat you couldn't do even if you tried.

I went 0-6 against the spread. Winless. I am still over .500 for the season at 140-135-3, but I wilted when the lights were brightest.

I did go 2-4 straight up, so I have that to carry over into the divisional round. That brings my season record to 178-99-1.

It's time to regroup. Look at the bright side. There are only four games this weekend. It can't be as bad. It's just not possible.

Thankfully.

Divisional round NFL betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2026 NFL playoff bracket picks, predictions: Bills storm past Broncos in divisional round, Rams beat Bears John Breech

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

This game is all about Josh Allen vs. the Denver defense. That defense is special, but we've seen teams with good quarterback play have success against them. Allen was good last week against the Jaguars. The Bills have run-defense issues, but the Broncos don't run it well. That means it's all about Bo Nix. Can he make the plays to win it? I think in the end, Allen will make the plays to pull off another tough road victory.

Pick: Bills 23, Broncos 21

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is a real challenge for the 49ers with all the injuries they've had to deal with, the latest being losing tight end George Kittle. The Seahawks beat the 49ers in the regular-season finale to lock up the top seed. That game was won by their defense. But left tackle Trent Williams didn't play in that one for the 49ers. That matters. I think Brock Purdy will keep the 49ers in this one, but the Seahawks will find a way to pull it out to advance to the NFC Championship.

Pick: Seahawks 24, 49ers 20

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This is all about the defenses. The Texans dominated the Steelers on Monday night, while the Patriots abused Herbert. The big edge goes to the Patriots offense. C.J. Stroud struggled against the Steelers, which is why Drake Maye has the advantage. Look for Maye to outplay Stroud as the Patriots win it in what should be a defensive-oriented game.

Pick: Patriots 23, Texans 17

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

The Rams didn't look great in beating the Panthers last week, but they found a way. The Bears rallied to beat the Packers. The concern here is both defenses. They have had issues as of late. The Rams have secondary issues. The Bears do as well. But the Bears don't rush the passer either. This will be a day where Matthew Stafford lights that defense up. Look for the Rams to win a tough road game in a shootout against Caleb Williams.

Pick: Rams 33, Bears 27