We are one step closer to Super Bowl LX. The NFL playoffs kicked off with a bang during a frantic Wild Card Weekend that featured several photo finishes. No matter where you looked, playoff games were coming down to the wire across the opening slate. In all, there were four comeback wins in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter -- the most ever in a single postseason.

Now, there are just eight teams left standing, hoping to punch their ticket to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX. As we embark on the divisional round this weekend, the No. 1 seeds in both conferences, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, emerge from their first-round bye weeks and enter the fray, adding even more firepower to the playoff bracket.

As we gear up for more action, let's take our first look at the divisional round matchups, along with the odds and a quick preview of each contest.

AFC

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS (Stream on Paramount+)

We don't have to look far back to find the last time these teams met in the postseason, squaring off just last year in the wild card round. Buffalo throttled the Broncos at Highmark Stadium, 31-7. Denver scored on the opening drive, then was shut out the rest of the way.

This matchup, however, should be different. For starters, it will be played at Mile High after Denver secured the No. 1 seed. The Broncos also boast one of the NFL's top defenses, allowing just 18.3 points per game during the regular season. They'll need that elite level of play again to keep Josh Allen -- who scored three touchdowns last week -- in check.

The Bills quarterback is coming off his first career road playoff win after beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville and is looking to add to his postseason résumé, entering this matchup as a road favorite.

NFL wild card overreactions: Josh Allen is the biggest X factor of playoffs; A.J. Brown done in Philly? Tyler Sullivan

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

This will be the first meeting between these two teams since the 2016 divisional round, which New England won on its way to a Super Bowl title. They last met in Week 6 of last season, when Houston rolled to a 41-21 victory, but both teams look very different now.

Both quarterbacks are also looking to bounce back from uneven wild-card performances. Drake Maye threw two interceptions in a win over the Chargers, while C.J. Stroud is coming off a three-turnover outing against Pittsburgh. Houston still boasts one of the NFL's top defenses and showed it again Monday night against the Steelers.

New England isn't usually grouped among the league's elite units, but it looked the part after sacking Justin Herbert six times on Sunday night, setting the stage for what could be a defensive showdown.

NFC

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on Fox (Stream: Fubo -- try for free)

We have ourselves a rubber match between two NFC West rivals. The Seahawks and 49ers split the regular-season series, with San Francisco winning in Week 1 before Seattle returned the favor with a 13–3 victory in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed and the division title. Oddly enough, both games were won by the road team, but the 49ers will have to overcome some significant injury issues to keep that trend alive here.

San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries all season and is coming off a playoff win over Philadelphia in which star tight end George Kittle suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. That leaves Brock Purdy without one of his primary weapons as he faces an elite Seattle defense. The Seahawks ranked No. 1 in scoring defense this season, allowing just 17.2 points per game, and also led the league on third down and in yards per rush allowed.

That defensive dominance, along with Sam Darnold's strong play at quarterback, helped Seattle win 11 of its final 12 games to close the regular season. This is the fourth time the Seahawks have earned the No. 1 seed, and each of the previous three resulted in a trip to the Super Bowl.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Both teams pulled off late wins on Wild Card Weekend. Los Angeles avoided a road upset against the Carolina Panthers after Matthew Stafford led a seven-play, 71-yard, game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes of regulation.

Chicago, meanwhile, staged a miraculous second-half comeback against the Green Bay Packers, erasing an 18-point deficit. Caleb Williams and the offense erupted late, outscoring Green Bay 25–6 in the fourth quarter.

The last time these teams met came during the 2024 regular season, when Chicago earned a 24–18 win. In that game, D'Andre Swift piled up 165 yards from scrimmage, while Stafford threw no touchdowns and committed two turnovers.