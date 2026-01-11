George Kittle was carted off the field during the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' NFC wild card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kittle was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game moments later with an Achilles injury.

The injury occurred after Kittle caught a six-yard pass with about six minutes to play before halftime. Cameras showed Kittle not putting any weight on his right leg after getting out of the cart and into the 49ers' locker room.

He clapped as he was being carted off the field, perhaps in an effort to motivate his teammates. The Eagles had a 13-10 lead at the time of Kittle's injury.

Obviously, Kittle's absence is critical loss for a 49ers team that has been no stranger this season when it comes to significant injuries. A seven-time Pro Bowl tight end, Kittle caught 40 passes in his last seven games that included seven catches for 115 yards and a score during the 49ers' Week 17 win over the Colts. He caught eight passes for 88 yards and a score the previous week in a win over the Buccaneers.

Kittle had just one reception prior to leaving Sunday's game. San Francisco's offense was led in the first half by wideout Demarcus Robinson, who caught three passes for 66 yards that included a two-yard touchdown pass. Wideout Jauan Jennings came up with a 45-yard catch that set up a field goal.

The 49ers will need those players -- and others -- to continue to step up in Kittle's absence.