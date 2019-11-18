Vikings' Dan Bailey: Limited by game script
Bailey made all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-23 win over the Broncos.
Bailey's upside was capped due to game script Week 11, as the Vikings trailed Denver 20-0 entering halftime. The offense was forced into comeback mode, focusing on touchdowns at the expense of field-goal tries. Bailey will next take the field Dec. 2 against the Seahawks.
