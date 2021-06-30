With free agency mostly over and done with and the draft come and gone, we can really begin to preview the 2021 NFL season. Here at CBSSports.com, we have been ranking the top 10 players at each position group on both sides of the ball over the past couple of weeks, so it's only right we take another step back and rank all 32 rosters in terms of talent.

Now, we have to point out that these are not power rankings. This is not a projection for how these teams will finish in 2021, this is a ranking of how the rosters/talent appears on paper entering this season. As you know, possessing talent does not necessarily guarantee a playoff bid. Additionally, we will attempt to consider positions equal on this list, so a great quarterback can't carry his team to the top of the leaderboard and a subpar signal-caller will not bring down the whole team with him like in power rankings. You'll see much of the latter in this article. This list is sure to generate some conversation, so let's examine our roster talent rankings from worst to first.

The Texans are expected to be the worst team in the NFL this season, and it doesn't help that superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with off-field issues that have put his year in jeopardy. I'm intrigued to see how Lonnie Johnson Jr. performs at his new position of safety, but the Texans simply didn't do enough on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. They were the third-worst defense in the league last season, and could again be at the bottom of the NFL if the offense takes a step backwards as well.

I think most are rooting for first-year head coach Dan Campbell and his kneecap biters in 2021, but this roster isn't ready to compete just yet. Jared Goff is a downgrade from Matthew Stafford, but the Lions also suffered big losses at wide receiver. Detroit replaced Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones with Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams in free agency, and they don't have much depth at the position either. As for the defense, this unit was the worst in the league last year. The front four looks fine -- especially with the couple of additions they made in the draft -- but the secondary certainly has some question marks.

I think the Jets offense could surprise some people in 2021. Zach Wilson has a genuine wide receiving corps with Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore, and a good offensive line as well -- especially with the recent addition of Morgan Moses. Running back is up for grabs, but I am intrigued by the rookie Michael Carter. As for the defense, the Jets have some pieces along the defensive front such as Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins. They kept Marcus Maye in the secondary, but need help at cornerback. Additionally, CJ Mosley was a star during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, but how will he look at 29-years-old after taking a year off due to the COVID opt-out?

The Falcons are sticking with Matt Ryan in 2021 -- which is something I don't think is necessarily a bad decision. However, it will be tough to manage with another new head coach and the loss of Julio Jones. Kyle Pitts is a player who will make an immediate impact and Calvin Ridley could blossom as WR No. 1. The offense is definitely not the reason why the Falcons are so low on this list, it's the defense. Atlanta finished last year with the fourth-worst defense and allowed several notable comebacks. Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones are great players, but they can't will this defense to success alone. The Falcons signed a few veterans to one-year deals in free agency such as safety Erik Harris and linebacker Brandon Copeland, but I'm not sure this unit is exactly going to strike fear into the hearts of opponents.

I believe DeVonta Smith was an excellent pick and that he's going to make an immediate impact at the next level. Now, we just need to figure out if Jalen Hurts is the future under center. He certainly has good players to work with such as Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders -- and maybe Zach Ertz if he's still around. The jury is out on Jalen Reagor, but it's possible he will always be remembered as the guy who was drafted one pick before Justin Jefferson. The Eagles have a solid defensive line and exceptional depth at pass-rusher as well. Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton are seemingly legitimate starters at linebacker, Darius Slay is a bonafide playmaker and Philly now has the Viking twins in Marcus Epps and Anthony Harris at safety. There's talent on this roster, but not enough where the Eagles will be contending in 2021.

This Jaguars team has talent, but it has just never been able to put it together on the field. DJ Chark has WR No. 1 potential, Marvin Jones Jr. is a seasoned vet with clear tread left on the tires and Laviska Shenault is an up-and-coming playmaker in this league. Trevor Lawrence enters what seems to be a favorable situation with his pass-catchers and running backs, and the Jaguars even have a solidified left tackle in Cam Robinson. I'm not saying he's elite, but he is certainly someone who can play the position well enough. The offense should be able to put up points assuming Lawrence comes as advertised, but the defense is where my attention is going to be. Josh Allen, Myles Jack, Joe Schobert all seem like legit players, but this unit still stunk in 2020. The Jaguars threw money at the secondary this offseason by acquiring Shaquill Griffin and Rayshawn Jenkins, but will that be enough?

The Bengals' offseason may have gotten Zac Taylor and Co. on the right track, but they aren't ready to contend just yet. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins could be a dynamic duo at receiver, but the offensive line is going to have to do a better job of protecting Joe Burrow. Riley Reiff is a notable addition and Jackson Carman could end up being a great pro. Hopefully left tackle Jonah Williams can stay healthy in his third season. This defense struggled mightily to stop the run in 2020, but added a couple of defensive linemen recently in Larry Ogunjobi and Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals took a hit by losing cornerback William Jackson III in free agency, but did add Chidobe Awuzie. I still don't think this defense is going to be able to contain the explosive offensive attacks of the AFC North, but maybe the offense can try to keep up on the scoreboard in 2021.

It was tough finding a spot on this list for the Panthers because we don't know if Sam Darnold is going to embrace this change of scenery or if the young players will take big leaps forward. There are several young guns capable of doing so in Carolina this season. The Panthers have legitimate weapons in DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and of course Christian McCaffrey, but this offensive line is not expected to be one of the better units in 2021. The defense, however, is a group I am very excited about. Brian Burns is one of the most underrated players in the league and I think Derrick Brown has star potential as well. Haason Reddick could be a huge addition, and the same goes for the veteran Denzel Perryman if he can remain healthy. I'm fairly confident in the secondary as well with Jeremy Chinn and the rookie Jaycee Horn. It could take a year for everything to come together for this team, but I like the roster and guarantee the Panthers will be higher on my list in 2022.

The Raiders have a ton of potential in young wideouts Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, but they are going to have to prove their worth in 2021. Derek Carr still has an elite target in Darren Waller to throw to, and two versatile backs in Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. You have to be excited to see how Jon Gruden is going to use the latter in his system. The Raiders had plenty of offensive line turnover this offseason, as they traded away Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson. Las Vegas did use its first pick on an offensive lineman, although many felt like it reached on Alex Leatherwood. As for the defense, you'd like to see some more consistency this year. Las Vegas revamped its defensive line in adding Yannick Ngakoue and Quinton Jefferson, which sets up an interesting battle for snaps between Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. The secondary was the seventh-worst in the league last year. Hopefully Casey Hayward and the rookie Trevon Moehrig can help there.

The Bears defense finished No. 11 last year, but parted ways with Kyle Fuller. I guess we will see if Desmond Trufant can return to form with his second new team in the same amount of years. As for the rest of the defense, it looks good on paper. Roquan Smith had a career-year last in 2020 and fans are hopeful he can continue to prove he's a star in this league. At quarterback, I say Chicago should just start Justin Fields right away, but that's not going to happen. The offensive line is a bit worrisome as well. While Bobby Massie and Charles Leno Jr. were not necessarily beloved in Chicago, they may have downgraded this offseason by letting them go. Teven Jenkins could start right away at left tackle, but it's no sure thing he will impress from the jump. He's undoubtedly a player with potential, but starting on the left side in the NFL as a rookie is tough. The wide receiving corps is decent, but I actually really like the running backs. David Montgomery is a legit starter and Tarik Cohen is still your spark plug. The addition of Damien Williams gives you good depth too, and he really should have won Super Bowl LIV MVP in 2020.

The jury is still out on Daniel Jones, but he is receiving some major help in the form of Kenny Golladay, John Ross, Kadarius Toney and the return of Saquon Barkley. Unfortunately, he's going to have to work with an inconsistent offensive line. Let's hope Andrew Thomas morphs into the franchise left tackle fans are hoping for. The Giants defense finished No. 12 in the league last year and they could potentially improve in 2021. Azeez Ojulari is a rookie who seems to have potential and Adoree' Jackson was a welcomed addition to the secondary. The roster looks solid. Now, they just need to put it all together.

It's very possible I have the Chargers too low on this list. It's just hard to gauge this team because they have dealt with so many injuries over the past few years. Am I overrating this roster or underrating them when looking on paper? The football gods have done a disservice to fans by keeping Derwin James sidelined for so long. In his rookie season in 2018, he was named First Team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl appearance as well. He and Nasir Adderley could be a dynamic duo at safety and the Chargers have an interesting talent in rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. as well. I expect linebacker Kenneth Murray to take a big step forward in 2021, and Joey Bosa is a star. The Chargers also did a great job this offseason adding help along the offensive line for Justin Herbert. Corey Linsley is one of the best centers in the game and then Rashawn Slater should start from Day 1. Another facet of the Chargers I like is the talent and depth they possess at both wide receiver and running back.

The Vikings had the No. 4 offense in the league last year thanks to Dalvin Cook and rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Those are two elite talents Kirk Cousins can continue to work off of, and we may see a big year from tight end Irv Smith Jr. as well. Additionally, I think the Vikings made a great pick in Christian Darrisaw, who could start at left tackle right away. This defense struggled mightily at times last year, but getting Eric Kendricks and Danielle Hunter back healthy is obviously huge. I also like the addition of cornerback Patrick Peterson, who could benefit from this change of scenery even though he turns 31 next month.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be motivated to attack the 2021 season after Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year, but can they rebound from the embarrassing 2020 campaign? I'm not sold at the quarterback position with either Cam Newton or Mac Jones, and while they added some talent at wide receiver, are Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor enough? What could mark a new beginning for the Patriots offense this season are their new tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Both could be top 10 players at their position and Belichick obviously has some insight into how to turn tight ends into stars. The defense made some big additions as well, as they signed Matt Judon and Jalen Mills in free agency, and return Kyle Van Noy and Dont'a Hightower. I like the secondary, but keep an eye on the Stephon Gilmore situation.

Russell Wilson had quite an eventful offseason, but it looks like everything is OK for now. The offensive line didn't receive a total facelift, but Gabe Jackson is a welcomed addition. The Seahawks again should have a good offense with Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but the defense is going to have to be better to compete in this division. They ranked No. 22 last year, but with stars like Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams, you can't count them out. Still, I think they are lacking at cornerback and could take a step backwards in 2021. The Seahawks have some big names on roster, but they don't always rise to the occasion or maintain the consistency that's needed. Wilson is a great quarterback, but he can fade towards the end of the season and score just 12 total points against the No. 17 passing defense while Seattle allows players like Colt McCoy and Wayne Gallman to edge out a win against them. Keep an eye on pass-rusher Darrell Taylor, who missed his entire rookie season due to an injury suffered in college.

The Saints lost several important players this offseason, but not necessarily enough to take them out of playoff contention. Alex Anzalone and Kwon Alexander will be replaced by Zack Baun and Pete Werner -- who have Demario Davis to lead them at linebacker. Sack superstar Trey Hendrickson is gone, but Marcus Davenport or the rookie Payton Turner should be viable replacements, and the same goes for Shy Tuttle replacing Malcom Brown. The secondary is still in good shape even though they lost Janoris Jenkins. This defense as a whole finished No. 4 last year, and still can be a top 10 unit in 2021.

On offense, the Saints lost Drew Brees to retirement but Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill aren't terrible replacements. Having the versatile Alvin Kamara will help whoever wins the battle, as will having Michael Thomas back healthy. The offensive line is also a stout group that will help in the quarterback transition. I'll defer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when it comes to this year's division winner, but the Saints can still make the playoffs with this roster.

The 49ers are preparing for a quarterback change, but the timetable for that is still being established. Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance have a great offensive line to work behind, a reliable tight end in George Kittle and a young, up-and-coming crop of wide receivers in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and hopefully a healthy Jalen Hurd. I'm also interested in their running back situation, with Raheem Mostert and then the rookies Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell. The defense has seen some talent leave, but Nick Bosa and Fred Warner still lead a pretty incredible front seven. With that said, I wouldn't anticipate this unit being a top five defense again in 2021.

The Dolphins recorded their best season since 2016 and are expected to improve again in 2021. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an important year in front of him, but he has received some help. Apart from the talented tight end Mike Gesicki and DeVante Parker, Tagovailoa now has new speedy wide receivers in Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle. The defense led the NFL in takeaways with 29, and added a promising pass-rusher with their second first-round pick in Jaelan Phillips, and then a safety in Jevon Holland in the second round. With players like Jerome Baker, Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, this defense should again be a top unit with head coach Brian Flores as the overseer.

It wasn't too long ago when Andrew Luck looked like he was about to turn the Colts into a Super Bowl contender. Then, he suddenly retired. After Jacoby Brissett couldn't step in and fill the hole under center, Philip Rivers took over and led the Colts to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance. He then retired this offseason. The Colts again are trying to fill the quarterback position by taking a flier on Carson Wentz, and while his success is directly correlated with this franchise's ceiling in 2021, he has plenty of talent around him to work with. The offensive line is great with the assumption Eric Fisher will be serviceable on the left side, and Wentz has a great running back room with Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack. The wide receiving corps is a bit of a question mark, but definitely has potential. The Colts kept T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal, they hope Parris Campbell can stay healthy and Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to show great improvement in Year 2. Darius Leonard captains a defense that finished No. 8 in the NFL last year, and while they lost Denico Autry and Anthony Walker, Indy hopes Kwity Paye can fill a hole at pass-rusher. This roster is ready to compete right now, but it's up to the quarterback when it comes to how far they will go in 2021.

Some will be shocked to see the Broncos so high on this list, but if we ignore the quarterback issue for a second, this team actually looks pretty loaded. The offensive line has come together -- and hopefully Bobby Massie can be a consistent player on the right side. Noah Fant is already a top 10 tight end and is just going to get better, and the wide receivers are underrated in my opinion. Jerry Jeudy suffered through some bad drops in 2020, but has No. 1 WR potential. There's also Courtland Sutton, who is finally back healthy, and Tim Patrick, who had a career year. KJ Hamler isn't known by most of the NFL world, but he's an intriguing slot weapon, and then the rookie Seth Williams is a big target who could be a playmaker at the next level. Aaron Rodgers would make this offense a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Broncos defense was not great last year, but they played through several injuries. The "4" of the "3-4" is impressive when healthy, with Bradley Chubb, Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell and Von Miller. The secondary should also be much improved with the additions of Kyle Fuller and Patrick Surtain II at cornerback, plus the Broncos retained both starting safeties in Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. Not only that, but they also drafted two safeties with potential in Jamar Johnson and Caden Sterns. The Broncos play in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, but they are a quarterback and a season of remaining healthy away from surprising people.

The Cowboys seemingly always have high expectations entering the season, but usually fail to live up to them. When at their best, this offense is one of the better groups in the league. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb along with a seasoned yet still talented offensive line is dangerous against any team. The Cowboys defense was a major issue last season, but they clearly tried to address it over the past few months. They signed Keanu Neal, Carlos Watkins and Damontae Kazee in free agency, and spent their first six draft picks on the defensive side of the ball. This defense won't be a top 10 unit in 2021, but it should be improved. The Cowboys could again disappoint this season, but the roster is the reason they are favorites (according to William Hill Sportsbook odds) to win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

This is the highest-ranked team on this list that did not make the postseason last year, but the playoffs should be a realistic goal for Kliff Kingsbury in Year 3 despite the tough division they reside in. The offensive attack is definitely the best part of this team, as Kyler Murray is an up-and-coming star and has a talented wide receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. The Cardinals also took a shot on the veteran AJ Green, and drafted an intriguing talent in Rondale Moore. Arizona did lose running back Kenyan Drake in free agency, but Chase Edmonds and James Conner aren't terrible options to roll with. As for the other side of the ball, you hope they can keep Chandler Jones in the fold -- because he and JJ Watt rushing the passer would be fun to watch. Isaiah Simmons is a player I expect to take a step forward in 2021, and he now has a talented running mate to work off of in rookie Zaven Collins. The Cardinals lost legendary cornerback Patrick Peterson, but his replacement in Malcolm Butler is nothing to sneeze at. In 2020, he recorded a career-high 100 combined tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions in 16 games played. Arizona also has Budda Baker, who came in at No. 51 on Pete Prisco's top 100 players of 2021, working the secondary. The Cardinals don't have an easy road to the playoffs, but this roster looks good.

The addition of Julio Jones is obviously a reason the Titans come in at No. 10 on this list, but this roster also doesn't get the kind of credit it deserves. If you've been out of the loop, Ryan Tannehill has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over the starting job, Derrick Henry has led the league in rushing two straight seasons and A.J. Brown is a dynamic home-run hitter out wide. The Titans also have a good offensive line when healthy, with left tackle Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold and Ben Jones paving the way for Henry. They also drafted North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz, who will battle for the right tackle spot. The defensive side of the ball is where the worries lie for the Titans, but it really has to do with the secondary. Denico Autry, Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown and Bud Dupree actually make up a very solid front, but the Titans did part ways with three out of their four starters in the secondary this offseason. Still, the addition of Janoris Jenkins provides leadership and Kristian Fulton is expected to take a step forward in 2021. The Titans also used their first-round pick on Caleb Farley, who could end up being a huge steal if he can remain healthy. Tennessee should be one of the best teams in the AFC, but the defense will have to step up if the Titans want to make a Super Bowl run.

Even after the Steelers started last year 11-0, their late season flameout and questions about Ben Roethlisberger moving forward have many bearish on them in 2021. I agree that they could take a step backwards, but this roster on paper still has the talent to contend. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson are great weapons, Najee Harris was the top running back in this incoming class and even Pat Freiermuth could surprise some people in his first season. The offensive line is a bit worrisome, but Trai Turner is a good signing. This defense should again be one of the best in the league. Losing Bud Dupree wasn't ideal but Alex Highsmith seems like a player ready to step up in his absence. Working off of TJ Watt and Devin Bush Jr. should help as well. One outside cornerback spot will be up for grabs in training camp, but Joe Haden, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds make up a pretty good secondary.

8. Washington Football Team

Here's another team that has a quarterback question which puts their 2021 ceiling into question, but everything else on roster looks great. Ryan Fitzpatrick has a talented running back in Antonio Gibson to work with and an improved offensive line to protect him. I'm not going to claim Washington's offensive line is elite, but they have a legitimate left tackle in Charles Leno Jr. now, and Cornelius Lucas on the right side to fill in for Morgan Moses. As for Fitzpatrick's weapons, Washington spent time upgrading that core as well. Terry McLaurin is a star, but he now has a legitimate No. 2 to work with in another Ohio State player, Curtis Samuel. Washington also picked up a veteran slot receiver in Adam Humphries and have an athletic tight end coming off of a career year in Logan Thomas. The defense is the true strength of this club, however, as they carried this team to the postseason in 2020 and finished second in yards allowed, fourth in points allowed and third in DVOA. All they did was get better this offseason by drafting linebacker Jamin Davis and signing cornerback William Jackson III. They may have the best defense in the league this year.

We are assuming Rodgers returns to the team before the start of the regular season here. Davante Adams has been Rodgers' go-to target but I think the front office helped him in a potentially big way by drafting Clemson's Amari Rodgers. He's a slot weapon that can help open up things in the passing game and make A-Rod happier. Additionally, the Packers found a way to retain Aaron Jones and also have AJ Dillon, who believes Green Bay could have the best running back tandem in the NFL this year. The defensive depth chart isn't perfect, but the Packers kept Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith while Rashan Gary continues to come along. Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in football, Darnell Savage Jr. is an athletic playmaker at safety and the Packers also re-signed Kevin King. He's not the most popular guy in Green Bay at this point, but the Packers didn't have to splurge to keep him and agreed on a prove-it deal. If he can't rebound, the Packers selected former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round for a reason.

6. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are coming off of another solid season which was ended in the divisional round. The offense is impressive all-around with the offensive line, Lamar Jackson, JK Dobbins and Mark Andrews, but the Ravens may actually have some wide receivers to work with this year! Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins in free agency and added Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace via the draft. There will be plenty of competition among the wide receiving corps, but hopefully the cream rises to the top and Jackson can attack downfield more than he has in the past. This defense did lose some important pieces such as Matt Judon and Yannik Ngakoue, but I think Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison will take big leaps forward in 2021. This defense is still going to be one of the better units in the NFL, and CBS Sports' Jared Dubin even predicts it will be the No. 4 defense in the league.

Josh Allen's huge 2020 campaign almost got the Bills to the Super Bowl, but this roster as a whole is pretty well-rounded. Gabriel Davis is a player I think can play a bigger role in the offense in his second season and then Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida have potential as the group toting the rock. It was interesting that the defense took a step backwards in the regular season last year compared to what they accomplished in 2019, but I think they can bounce back. Buffalo retained Matt Milano, and has Tremaine Edmunds at middle linebacker. He's athletic enough to eventually become one of the most well-rounded linebackers in the NFL, and is entering his fourth season at just 23 years old! The Bills used the draft to address pass rusher and I like the secondary as well.

The Rams have one of the best defenses in the league, which is captained by star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. They carried the Rams to a 10-6 record in 2020, and even won a playoff game on the road virtually without a quarterback. Speaking of signal-callers, the Rams upgraded by acquiring the veteran Matthew Stafford, who is ready to compete for a Super Bowl right now, and Los Angeles also found a talented running back in Cam Akers, who rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games last year. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp are nice starting receivers, Sean McVay is expecting big things out of Van Jefferson moving forward and DeSean Jackson is still a speedster. I'll take this team to win the toughest division in football.

The Browns at No. 3? Yes. Even if you're not sold on Baker Mayfield, you can't dispute the talent on the offensive line, the wide receiving corps (when healthy) and then the dynamic duo at running back with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The defense will be improved this season as well, as Cleveland signed linebacker Anthony Walker and safety John Johnson in free agency, and took a shot on Jadeveon Clowney as well. Not only that, but they selected two immediate impact players in the draft with cornerback Greg Newsome and versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. On paper, this team looks like it could be one of the best in the NFL. It will ultimately be up to them if they can meet expectations, however, and navigate a competitive AFC North.

There was plenty that did not go the Chiefs' way this offseason, but the additions of Joe Thuney and Jarran Reed are very solid -- plus trading for Orlando Brown is going to pay dividends for years to come. This offense is one of the best in football with elite players at wide receiver, tight end and quarterback. They may even have a Pro Bowl running back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The defense is very solid as well, as the front four is dominant and I think the linebacking corps got a good one in the draft with Nick Bolton. The secondary has several playmakers as well such as Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill. Keep an eye on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed this year too.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The reigning Super Bowl champions come in at No. 1 on our list because general manager Jason Licht was able to return all 22 Super Bowl starters for this season. If this roster won the whole thing last year and is returning all of its players this season, I don't see why they wouldn't be considered the best in the NFL. It's hard to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but Tom Brady has done it before.