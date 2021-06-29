Stephon Gilmore is clearly not a happy camper. Speaking of camp, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was absent from the Patriots' mandatory minicamp over a contract dispute. Gilmore, who is entering the final year of his deal, is slated to make a base salary of just $7 million for the 2021 season.

Gilmore took notice of a recent CBS Sports HQ ranking of the NFL's ten highest-paid defensive backs entering the 2021 season, a list that doesn't include him. The four-time Pro Bowler responded to the list rather cryptically, simply responding, "Oh ok ...."

The 10th overall pick in the 2012 draft, Gilmore has tallied just under $80 million in career earnings. His current market value is $28.3 million over two years with average earnings of $14.15 million per season, according to Spotrac. And while Gilmore may ultimately decide to play out his contract, the Patriots may be forced to either extend their All-Pro cornerback or trade him to another team.

Four teams that could be considered possible trade destinations for Gilmore include the Cardinals, Seahawks, Browns and 49ers. The Patriots, when looking at recent trades including top-tier cornerbacks, would likely be seeking (at minimum) Day 2 and early Day 3 draft picks if they ultimately decide to trade Gilmore.

While he is on the north side of 30, Gilmore has not shown significant signs of decline. A year after recording a league-best six interceptions, Gilmore received his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod in 2020. He came in at No. 71 in CBS Sports NFL senior writer Pete Prisco's annual ranking of the NFL's top 100 players.