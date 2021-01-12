Alabama hasn't won back-to-back national titles since the 2011 and 2012 seasons -- no other program has either -- but the Crimson Tide are the early betting favorites to win it all next season and repeat as champions following their win 52-24 win over Ohio State in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. According to odds released by William Hill Sportsbook, Alabama has 3-1 odds at the title. Clemson sits right behind the Tide with 4-1 odds.

The oddsmakers' placement of the Crimson Tide at the top of the list is a clear sign of respect for coach Nick Saban's dynasty. Alabama is likely to lose Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith, star running back Najee Harris and star quarterback Mac Jones from this year's 13-0 team. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is also headed to Texas to be the Longhorns' new head coach. But with Saban still at the helm following his record seventh national title, it's hard to argue against Alabama as the early favorite.

The full list of odds is below, and though it's a fairly predictable cast of characters in the top spots, there is one team with decent odds that is not regarded as a traditional power in the sport.

Iowa State, which is coming off its first-ever New Year's Six bowl game, has the eighth-best odds of anyone in the country. At 22-1, the Cyclones are a pretty good value, too. Several key draft-eligible players from this past season's Fiesta Bowl winning team are expected to return for coach Matt Campbell's squad, including star quarterback Brock Purdy and star tight end Charlie Kolar. Running back Breece Hall, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, will also be back for his junior season after averaging 5.6 yards per carry on his way to 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games.

So while it's hard to bet against Alabama, the Cyclones appear to be a good early longshot play, as do Wisconsin and Iowa at 60-1. The Badgers and Hawkeyes compete in what's considered to be the weaker Big Ten division and are stable programs who might be worth a look at such a low-risk price.

Odds to win 2021 College Football Playoff