Alabama hasn't won back-to-back national titles since the 2011 and 2012 seasons -- no other program has either -- but the Crimson Tide are the early betting favorites to win it all next season and repeat as champions following their win 52-24 win over Ohio State in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. According to odds released by William Hill Sportsbook, Alabama has 3-1 odds at the title. Clemson sits right behind the Tide with 4-1 odds. 

The oddsmakers' placement of the Crimson Tide at the top of the list is a clear sign of respect for coach Nick Saban's dynasty. Alabama is likely to lose Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith, star running back Najee Harris and star quarterback Mac Jones from this year's 13-0 team. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is also headed to Texas to be the Longhorns' new head coach. But with Saban still at the helm following his record seventh national title, it's hard to argue against Alabama as the early favorite.

The full list of odds is below, and though it's a fairly predictable cast of characters in the top spots, there is one team with decent odds that is not regarded as a traditional power in the sport. 

Iowa State, which is coming off its first-ever New Year's Six bowl game, has the eighth-best odds of anyone in the country. At 22-1, the Cyclones are a pretty good value, too. Several key draft-eligible players from this past season's Fiesta Bowl winning team are expected to return for coach Matt Campbell's squad, including star quarterback Brock Purdy and star tight end Charlie Kolar. Running back Breece Hall, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, will also be back for his junior season after averaging 5.6 yards per carry on his way to 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns in 12 games.

So while it's hard to bet against Alabama, the Cyclones appear to be a good early longshot play, as do Wisconsin and Iowa at 60-1. The Badgers and Hawkeyes compete in what's considered to be the weaker Big Ten division and are stable programs who might be worth a look at such a low-risk price.

Odds to win 2021 College Football Playoff

SchoolOdds
Alabama Crimson Tide+300
Clemson Tigers+400
Oklahoma Sooners+750
Ohio State Buckeyes+750
Georgia Bulldogs+1200
Notre Dame Fighting Irish+1500
Texas A&M Aggies+1800
Iowa State Cyclones+2200
Florida Gators+2500
Texas Longhorns+2500
USC Trojans+3000
North Carolina Tar Heels+3000
LSU Tigers+3000
Cincinnati Bearcats+3000
Oregon Ducks+5000
Miami FL Hurricanes+5000
Indiana Hoosiers+5000
Wisconsin Badgers+6000
Oklahoma State Cowboys+6000
Iowa Hawkeyes+6000
Auburn Tigers+7500
Penn State Nittany Lions+10000
Northwestern Wildcats+10000
Arizona State Sun Devils+10000
West Virginia Mountaineers+10000
Washington Huskies+10000
Mississippi State Bulldogs+15000
Nebraska Cornhuskers+15000
Florida State Seminoles+15000
TCU Horned Frogs+15000
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers+15000
Michigan Wolverines+15000
Stanford Cardinal+15000
NC State Wolfpack+15000
Utah Utes+15000
Virginia Tech Hokies+15000
Ole Miss Rebels+15000
Minnesota Golden Gophers+20000
BYU Cougars+20000
Arkansas Razorbacks+20000
Boise State Broncos+20000
Missouri Tigers+20000
Colorado Buffaloes+20000
Kentucky Wildcats+20000
Liberty Flames+20000
Baylor Bears+25000
Kansas State Wildcats+25000
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns+25000
Boston College Eagles+25000
Virginia Cavaliers+25000
Tennessee Volunteers+25000
Pittsburgh Panthers+25000
UCF Knights+25000
UCLA Bruins+25000
Texas Tech Red Raiders+25000
Michigan State Spartans+30000
Tulsa Golden Hurricane+30000
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets+30000
Maryland Terrapins+30000
SMU Mustangs+50000
Rutgers Scarlet Knights+50000
Houston Cougars+50000
San Diego State Aztecs+50000
Wake Forest Demon Deacons+50000
Marshall Thundering Herd+50000
Ball State Cardinals+50000
Illinois Fighting Illini+50000
Louisville Cardinals+50000
Purdue Boilermakers+50000
Washington State Cougars+50000
UAB Blazers+50000
Oregon State Beavers+50000
Memphis Tigers+50000
Army Black Knights+50000
Buffalo Bulls+50000
South Carolina Gamecocks+50000
San Jose State Spartans+50000
Arizona Wildcats+50000
Nevada Wolf Pack+75000
Duke Blue Devils+75000
California Golden Bears+75000
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs+100000
UTSA Roadrunners+100000
Vanderbilt Commodores+100000
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers+100000
Navy Midshipmen+100000
Air Force Falcons+100000
Florida Atlantic Owls+100000
Appalachian State Mountaineers+100000
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors+100000
Syracuse Orange+100000
East Carolina Pirates+100000
Tulane Green Wave+150000
South Florida Bulls+200000
Kansas Jayhawks+200000
Temple Owls+200000
Wyoming Cowboys+200000
Utah State Aggies+200000
Georgia Southern Eagles+200000
UNLV Rebels+200000
Western Michigan Broncos+250000
North Texas Mean Green+250000
Colorado State Rams+250000
Georgia State Panthers+250000
Toledo Rockets+250000
Fresno State Bulldogs+250000
South Alabama Jaguars+500000
Texas State Bobcats+500000
FIU Panthers+500000
Arkansas State Red Wolves+500000
Troy Trojans+500000
Miami (Ohio) Redhawks+500000
Northern Illinois Huskies+500000
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders+500000
Eastern Michigan Eagles+500000
Rice Owls+500000
New Mexico Lobos+500000
UTEP Miners+500000
Central Michigan Chippewas+500000
Kent State Golden Flashes+500000
Southern Miss Golden Eagles+500000
Charlotte 49ers+500000
Ohio Bobcats+500000
New Mexico State Aggies+1000000
Bowling Green Falcons+1000000
Akron Zips+1000000
Old Dominion Monarchs+1000000
UConn Huskies+1000000
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks+1000000
UMass Minutemen+1000000