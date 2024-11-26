Who's Playing

Oregon Ducks @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Oregon 5-0, Texas A&M 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TBS

What to Know

Texas A&M has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oregon Ducks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Aggies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Texas A&M strolled past Southern U. with points to spare, taking the game 71-54.

Texas A&M's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Henry Coleman III led the charge by earning 11 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals. Another player making a difference was Wade Taylor IV, who earned 17 points along with six assists.

Texas A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 29 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Oregon had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.3 points) and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Beavers , sneaking past 78-75. The Ducks were down 58-46 with 13:45 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

Oregon can attribute much of their success to Nate Bittle, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 14 rebounds. What's more, Bittle also posted a 62.5% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Jackson Shelstad was another key player, earning 15 points plus six assists.

Texas A&M pushed their record up to 4-1 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Oregon, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Texas A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oregon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Texas A&M strolled past Oregon in their previous meeting back in March of 2022 by a score of 75-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas A&M since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.