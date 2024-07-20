High-A Tri-City reinstated Albanese (undisclosed) from its 60-day injured list July 8. He's made three appearances for Tri-City since being activated, striking out seven while walking one batter and allowing no hits over 4.1 scoreless innings.

Albanese has looked sharp for Tri-City returning to action from an injury that had sidelined him all season. He has yet to allow a run in 2024, as he tossed a pair of scoreless innings during his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before joining Tri-City.