Hunt was placed on the minor-league 7-day injured list Tuesday with a left groin strain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hunt will now be sidelined for at least a week while nursing the groin issue, but because it's the minor-league IL, the seven days aren't necessarily indicative of the injury's severity. The catcher has produced a .192 average with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over 52 at-bats in 13 contests with Norfolk since being traded to Baltimore's organization from the Mariners on May 22.