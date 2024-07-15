The Pirates have selected Sterling with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

One of the most projectable prep pitchers in this year's class, Sterling was a two-way player at his California high school, but the 6-foot-5 righty has more upside on the mound than in the field. His delivery is easy and athletic, and the assumption is that his low-90s fastball will tick up a couple notches at maturity. Sterling is adept at spinning the ball, with his low-80s curveball and mid-80s slider each showing plus potential. He doesn't turn 18 until September, which is a big mark in his favor, and his athleticism portends starter-level control.